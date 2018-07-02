How to Make a Transmitter Phone Mount for About Three Bucks

Here’s a quick and easy way to mount a phone or action camera on your transmitter for easier filming. The advanced “hunk of wood and spare battery door” technology lets you clip the mount on and off in seconds, and you can adjust the camera angle (kinda). Not bad for about $3 and fifteen minutes of messing around.

Looking for something factory? Traxxas offers this mount for the TQ-series radios (which i wanted to get, but it’s out of stock), and Spektrum has this unit for the DX2E transmitter.